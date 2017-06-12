U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met with Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, nominee to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), today to discuss border security, including technology and Border Patrol hiring and trade facilitation.
