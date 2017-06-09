U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with Sandy Phan-Gillis, a Texas resident detained in China for more than two years before being released on April 28, 2017. In March 2017, Senator Cornyn sent a letter to the Chinese Ambassador seeking Mrs. Phan-Gillis’ release. This followed two letters during the Obama Administration in 2015 and 2016 to then-Secretary of State John Kerry asking for State Department assistance in her case.
