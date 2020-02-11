This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met with members of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District (DETCOG) today to discuss important policy priorities for East Texans like rural broadband and the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) Program, which provides crucial support for law enforcement, transportation infrastructure, and education in the counties that depend on revenue from federal forests.