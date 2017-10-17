‘We know that just between the United States and Mexico, that bilateral trade supports five million jobs. Between Canada and the United States, that bilateral trade supports eight million jobs in the United States.’

Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the importance of modernizing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) as the fourth round of negotiations between the United States, Mexico, and Canada come to a close. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“Today is the fourth of seven rounds of negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trade has always been an important element in our economy, and certainly in my state, in Texas. We know that just between the United States and Mexico, that bilateral trade supports five million jobs. Between Canada and the United States, that bilateral trade supports eight million jobs in the United States.”

“So while we are working hard to pass pro-growth tax reform, which will allow American families to keep more of what they earn and improve their standard of living, we’re also looking to modernize these existing trade agreements to add to the growth of our economy and jobs right here in the United States.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees