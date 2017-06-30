‘The work we’re left to do is hard, but that’s no excuse for not trying. Obamacare is hurting our country, and we have a chance to make it better and to right the path. So I remain hopeful and optimistic because doing nothing is not an option.’

Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) stressed the importance of upholding the promise Republicans have made for seven years to replace the failed Obamacare law with real health care reform.

“For seven years we have promised the American people that we would replace Obamacare with something better, something better that includes market-based solutions that provide care that more people can afford. This is based on a principle that I believe is a core principle, and that is if people have the choice between products, they will choose the one that’s best for them at a price they can afford.”

“So to me, the choice is pretty simple. We either get rid of this failed law and replace it with real reform, or Obamacare will continue to collapse and millions more people will continue to be harmed. Now, this is something that former President Clinton said, you’ll remember, during the campaign… He called Obamacare the craziest thing in the world because he knew well that no matter who won the election, whether it was Hillary Clinton or President Trump, that we’d be talking about, how do we protect the American people from this failing system known as Obamacare?”

“The work we’re left to do is hard, but that’s no excuse for not trying. Obamacare is hurting our country, and we have a chance to make it better and to right the path. So I remain hopeful and optimistic because doing nothing is not an option.”