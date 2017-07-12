‘A small business owner in Donna, Texas, epitomizes this reality in a letter that was written to me a few weeks ago… Either he could buy his employees expensive health insurance that his business could not afford, or he could pay fines totaling more than $100,000. Instead, he made the painful choice to lay off six of his employees in order to remain under the Obamacare-imposed threshold.’

‘What he’s really talking about is a massive multibillion-dollar bailout of insurance companies without any reform. To me, that is an exercise that, frankly, I’m not willing to participate in.’

Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) addressed the ongoing effort to replace the failed Affordable Care Act (ACA) with real health care reform. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“As we move forward in our efforts to repeal and replace the failed Obamacare law, it’s worth remembering the reasons why this work is so urgent and why it’s so important. The Affordable Care Act has left many American families paying far more for health care than they did beforehand, and it’s taken away their freedom to choose the doctor that they want or the health plan that they want.”

“CMS released yesterday a study that found that nearly 40 percent fewer insurers have filed to participate in the Obamacare exchanges next year.”

“A small business owner in Donna, Texas, epitomizes this reality in a letter that was written to me a few weeks ago.”

“After Obamacare went into effect, he was faced with a choice. Either he could buy his employees expensive health insurance that his business could not afford, or he could pay fines totaling more than $100,000. Instead, he made the painful choice to lay off six of his employees in order to remain under the Obamacare-imposed threshold.”

“I’ve heard my friend, the Senator from New York, the Democratic Leader, talk about, well, after this bill, if we are unsuccessful getting this bill passed next week, what he’s going to do. He wants to engage a bipartisan negotiation in order to address health care. But what I predict is this. What he’s really talking about is a massive multibillion-dollar bailout of insurance companies without any reform. To me, that is an exercise that, frankly, I’m not willing to participate in.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.