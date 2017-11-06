‘I hope each of us will pledge to be a light in the darkness, and to the families whose lives are forever changed by atrocity, let us provide a strong shoulder of support.’

Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) addressed yesterday’s shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“It is impossible to comprehend what it must have felt like to wake up this morning in Sutherland Springs, a small, tight-knit community roughly 35 miles southeast of San Antonio. So many neighbors lost. The sound of yesterday’s gunfire and sirens still ringing in the air.”

‘We know, thankfully, that two good Samaritans turned on and pursued the shooter and may have prevented this nightmare from lasting even longer. And we are grateful for the heroism and the quick, decisive action of these two men.”

“Yesterday I spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt, Jr. and offered not only my condolences, but my unequivocal and complete support.”

“We know the investigation into exactly what happened and why is ongoing, and it’s important that we allow this investigation to be completed so we can know exactly what happened and exactly what we might be able to do to prevent tragedies like this from occurring in the future. I hope that Texans who call Sutherland Springs and First Baptist Church home will soon have some answers.”

“I hope each of us will pledge to be a light in the darkness, and to the families whose lives are forever changed by atrocity, let us provide a strong shoulder of support.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.