Cornyn on Houston Police Shooting: ‘Unconscionable and Unacceptable’

WASHINGTON – Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) spoke of yesterday’s tragic police shooting in Houston on the Senate floor. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s floor remarks are below, and video can be found here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rr063dFbG0&feature=youtu.be

“I’d like to start by saying a few words about the horrific shooting that occurred in Houston, Texas, about 5 o’clock yesterday.”

“I echo the Houston Police Union President Joe Gamaldi who said last night that enough is enough.“

“This type of attack against law enforcement is unconscionable and unacceptable. These are dedicated public servants who have taken an oath to serve and protect our communities and who sacrifice potentially their very lives every day to keep our families safe.”

“So today with a heavy heart, I want to thank the Houston Police Department and law enforcement officers across the country who put on the uniform each morning never knowing what the day might bring. We’re incredibly grateful for their service and the tremendous sacrifices they make. I also want to acknowledge the work of the Houston Fire and EMS Department who moved heaven and earth to ensure these heroic wounded officers got the medical care they needed as soon as possible. I want to thank my friends Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Chief Acevedo for their leadership during this very difficult time for the City of Houston and our entire state.”

“My wife Sandy and I are praying for the officers and their families and their brothers and sisters in blue.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.