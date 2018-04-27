U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement in advance of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day tomorrow:

“Sadly, tens of thousands of Americans die each year from prescription drug overdoses,” said Sen. Cornyn. “One practical way to combat this epidemic is to make it easier for communities to turn in – or take back – their unused prescription drugs. Responsibly disposing of these drugs promotes safer homes and less opportunities for drug abuse in our communities.”

On National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, individuals can bring their unused, unwanted, and expired prescription drugs to more than 5,000 designated locations, including 300 locations in Texas, to dispose of them safely and responsibly. To build on this programs’ success, Sen. Cornyn introduced the Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act of 2010, now law, to give the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) flexibility to build out drug take-back programs across the country and enable drug take-backs every day at more convenient locations, such as local pharmacies, and without needing law enforcement present.