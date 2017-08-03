U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) issued the following statement after the Senate confirmed former Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX) as U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO):

“Kay has always been known for tireless advocacy on behalf of Texans and her ability to work across the aisle to get things done,” said Sen. Cornyn. “She has the experience, determination, and poise to strengthen our relationships on the world stage, and I’m confident she’ll make Texas – and our country – proud.”

Sen. Cornyn introduced Sen. Hutchison at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.