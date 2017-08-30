‘I’d like to just say a word about what Senator Cruz and I, and our House colleagues will be doing when we get back to Washington.’ ‘We’ll be working on a supplemental appropriation bill to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey.’

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) praised the Trump Administration’s response to Hurricane Harvey and pledged to help with federal recovery efforts yesterday at a press conference in Austin:

“I think all of us have expressed our gratitude to the President and his Cabinet for leaning in on this terrible disaster that has hit the state of Texas.”

“Even as the sun comes out here in Austin, there are parts of the state that are still being inundated and flooding continues, the loss of life continues, and so we need to keep that at the forefront of our minds.”

“I’d like to just say a word about what Senator Cruz and I and our House colleagues will be doing when we get back to Washington.”

“We’ll be working on a supplemental appropriation bill to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey.”

“Most of this is done according to federal formulas that already exist. This is not just money that’s doled out for any purpose. This has to be targeted for disaster relief and recovery from Hurricane Harvey. We’re going to be working with the President.”

“The President called me this morning at 6:30 and said I just want you to know that whatever you need, whatever the state of Texas needs, we’re there for you.”

“I really appreciate his call and his presence here today and his leadership, helping Texas through this very challenging time.”