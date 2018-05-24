‘Yesterday we took a very important step… by passing the Veterans Administration MISSION Act, which includes some of the most substantial reforms to the veterans’ health care system in years.’

‘I’m also looking forward upon our return to continuing our hard work on the National Defense Authorization Act.’

‘This year’s legislation will help ensure our military has what it needs to achieve the most difficult missions they’ve ever faced and embark on those that will inevitably arise tomorrow.’

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the passage of the VA MISSION Act and upcoming consideration of the FY2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“Yesterday we took a very important step in that regard by passing the Veterans Administration MISSION Act, which includes some of the most substantial reforms to the veterans’ health care system in years: lowering the barriers to care for veterans and giving them more treatment options.

“It also simplifies the bureaucratic system of community care and streamlines them from seven to one.”

“I’m also looking forward upon our return to continuing our hard work on the National Defense Authorization Act.”

“This year’s legislation will help ensure our military has what it needs to achieve the most difficult missions they’ve ever faced and embark on those that will inevitably arise tomorrow.”

“It has also given our troops a much-needed pay raise and advanced aircraft, ships, and ground vehicles. All of these have implications in Texas.”

“Let’s make sure we keep up our end of the bargain here in Washington with legislation like the VA MISSION Act and the defense authorization bill.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.