Today at a press conference, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the remaining priorities in need of full funding after the government shutdown, including the Defense Department and disaster relief. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“Thankfully, the Democrats realized the mistake they made in shutting down the government over this unresolved issue of DACA. But they’ve kept additional hostages, and those hostages are the money that should be appropriated for the rest of the fiscal year to support our military and to give some predictability to our nation’s national security. Also, they’re holding hostage the money that the House passed, $81 billion for disaster relief for the victims of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey, as well as the wildfires out West.

“I hope that Democrats realize that we are serious in working on a bipartisan solution to the DACA situation. The Majority Leader has said that we’ll take that matter up in a fair and open process, and we will, but in the meantime they need to release these other hostages that they took on the DACA issue and let them go so we can fund our military and so the federal government can live up to its responsibility in dealing with the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.