‘Tonight’s State of the Union address from President Trump laid out big ideas and clear goals for the upcoming year.’

‘America is open for business, and we must continue to pursue smart policies that drive growth while looking out for hardworking American workers.’

‘I’m encouraged by the president’s desire to rebuild our nation’s depleted infrastructure, and I look forward to working with him to enact policies that reduce red tape, while encouraging and incentivizing investment in our nation’s waterways, roads and ports.’

‘It’s clear that President Trump is committed to economic policies that lift all Americans and pursing initiatives that build a safe, strong, and proud America.’

In a video, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) reacts to President Trump’s first official State of the Union address to Congress.

“Tonight’s State of the Union address from President Trump laid out big ideas and clear goals for the upcoming year. I support his call for greater bipartisanship in pursuing priorities that increase opportunity and strengthen the foundation of America.”

“In December, Congress and the president acted to pass historic tax reform legislation and many people will start seeing larger paychecks soon. But there is more good news: companies across America are passing on tax savings to employees, investing and expanding their businesses and raising employee pay and benefits. We must continue our work to reduce the regulatory burden on small businesses and enact policies that encourage economic growth.”

“The president is right to prioritize reciprocal trade partnerships based on mutual respect and mutual gain. America is open for business, and we must continue to pursue smart policies that drive growth while looking out for hardworking American workers. More than 380,000 Texas jobs hinge on free trade agreements with Mexico. Agreements like NAFTA have strengthened our state’s economy as a whole, but it’s time NAFTA is updated to reflect the modern economy that characterizes Texas and the nation today.”

“I’m encouraged by the president’s desire to rebuild our nation’s depleted infrastructure, and I look forward to working with him to enact policies that reduce red tape, while encouraging and incentivizing investment in our nation’s waterways, roads and ports.”

“On national security, I agree with the president that we need to rebuild our military, and that starts with lifting arbitrary restrictions that impair our national defense.”

“It’s clear that President Trump is committed to economic policies that lift all Americans and pursing initiatives that build a safe, strong, and proud America.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.