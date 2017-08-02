Last night, for example, we passed major bipartisan, bicameral legislation to continue the Veterans Choice program.’

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) praised the Senate’s passage of the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017, legislation to ensure veterans have access to timely care.

“Last night, for example, we passed major bipartisan, bicameral legislation to continue the Veterans Choice program.”

“Over the last few years, we’ve heard how the Veterans Administration has been plagued by inefficiency, unaccountability, and poor quality of care. The VA has been hindered too long by unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles, which have been incredibly frustrating and deadly, I’m afraid, in some cases for our veterans.”

“The VA Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017 continues that important program and guarantees veterans that they’ll have access to care without interruption. This bill also strengthens the VA’s ability to recruit, train, and retain its valuable workforce, which will help the VA continue to improve veterans’ care. So I’m glad we were able to pass this legislation last night to ensure this program can continue serving veterans.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.