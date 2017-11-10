Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) praised the Senate Finance Committee’s comprehensive tax reform proposal. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“This is indeed a good day for the families who will benefit from this additional money in their paycheck, from the increased standard of living that they will enjoy, and for those of us who want to see businesses come back home from abroad.”

“I’m proud to join my fellow Finance Committee colleagues on the floor today to support our version of the Tax Cuts and Job Act.”

“The framework we’ve developed is designed to cut taxes for middle-class families, not millionaires. It’s to help small businesses grow and create more jobs. It’s to provide relief for hardworking families by increasing the standard deduction.”