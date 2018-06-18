‘This year’s defense authorization bill will authorize [more than] $158 million for military construction projects in Texas, including a new basic military training dormitory at Joint Base San Antonio and a new warehouse, Red River Army Depot, in East Texas. It will prioritize access to high quality education for military children and establish a federal grant program for infrastructure near military communities.’

On the Senate floor today, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the merits of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2019, which the Senate will vote on this evening. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s floor remarks are below.

“Supporting all these people in these facilities is no easy task, and the defense authorization bill is one very significant way which we do exactly that. It’s how we make sure that all of the men and women in uniform are paid and that our alliances are strengthened and that military facilities are properly modernized and maintained.”

“One thing this year’s bill will do is give our troops a 2.6 percent pay raise, which is the largest in ten years.”

“This year’s defense authorization bill will authorize [more than] $158 million for military construction projects in Texas, including a new basic military training dormitory at Joint Base San Antonio and a new warehouse [at the] Red River Army Depot in East Texas. It will prioritize access to high quality education for military children and establish a federal grant program for infrastructure near military communities.”

“Texas priorities are far from the only ones addressed in the NDAA, but they’re important. I’m glad that we are taking care of service members in my state and keeping our commitment to them.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.