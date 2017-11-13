U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today visited a memorial for the victims of the tragic shooting in Sutherland Springs with First Baptist Church Pastor Mark Collins, Wilson County Judge Richard Jackson, and Sheriff Joe Tackitt, Jr. Sen. Cornyn then spoke to the First Baptist Congregation’s weekly service. Yesterday, he visited with victims of the shooting and their families at the Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) in San Antonio.