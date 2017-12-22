U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement regarding the $81 billion disaster aid supplemental package:

“I applaud the Texas congressional delegation for their hard work in helping to pass additional disaster relief for Texans impacted by Hurricane Harvey. While I appreciate House Republican leadership moving another disaster relief bill before Christmas, unfortunately Senate Democrats are refusing to cooperate. Working with Governor Abbott, over the next few weeks I will continue to review the House-passed bill. Getting the necessary resources to restore and rebuild Texas is my top priority, and I want to ensure the bill achieves this goal.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.