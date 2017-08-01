Cornyn Supported Funding as Part of Recently-Passed Omnibus Appropriations Bill

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it would allocate to the State of Texas an additional $18,996,000 to support disaster recovery efforts:

“In the face of devastating natural disasters, Texans have continued to show unwavering strength,” said Sen. Cornyn. “These resources will go a long way in helping Texas rebuild so our infrastructure can meet the needs of the community and folks can get back on their feet.”

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017, which passed the Senate on May 4, 2017 with Sen. Cornyn’s support, provided an additional $948 million in disaster relief, $400 million of which funds the Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery assistance for disasters occurring in 2015 and 2016. This is in addition to the disaster recovery funding secured by Sen. Cornyn in 2016.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.