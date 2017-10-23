Grant Comes as Part of Cornyn Law

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Justice announced a $5.4 million Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant for Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Integrated Response Training Program. This federal grant stems from Sen. Cornyn’s Protecting Our Lives through Initiating COPS Expansion (POLICE) Act, signed into law on July 22, 2016, which allows local law enforcement and other first responders to use COPS grants to train and better prepare for active shooter situations. The law encourages departments to use programs like Integrated Response Training at ALERRT, which trains local law enforcement, fire, and EMS officials to work together in response to an active shooter situation.

“In the face of tragedy and chaos, time and time again we’ve seen first responders act quickly and decisively to restore order and safety,” said Sen. Cornyn. “It is critical that we continue to give law enforcement, fire, and EMS officials every available resource to keep our communities safe, and this will go a long way in training first responders across the nation to respond to active shooter situations.”

Last year, Sen. Cornyn visited the ALERRT Center at Texas State University to receive a briefing on the program and observe a demonstration of their training.