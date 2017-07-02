U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) issued the following statement after President Donald Trump nominated former Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX) to be U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO):

“Throughout her career in public service, Kay’s dedication to helping others and advancing commonsense Texas values has been second to none. With a proven track record of getting results, she has always done what she thought was in the best interest of Texas and our country.

“I have no doubt she will now bring her tireless advocacy and fierce work ethic to the world stage on behalf of the American people. I’m thankful she has once again answered the call to service, and I look forward to supporting my fellow Texan’s nomination before the U.S. Senate.”