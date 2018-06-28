‘I hope the President will choose a principled, well-qualified nominee committed to upholding the rule of law and interpreting the Constitution faithfully, rather than rewriting it. I look forward to voting to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor this Fall.’

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today made the following statement after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Justice Kennedy has had a long and noteworthy legal career, bringing a keen intellect to analyzing each case before him. Throughout his tenure, it’s been clear that protecting the integrity of the Court as a strong and independent institution was one of his greatest legacies.”

“I hope the President will choose a principled, well-qualified nominee committed to upholding the rule of law and interpreting the Constitution faithfully, rather than rewriting it. I also hope Democrats will consider whomever the President chooses on the merits and not subject the nominee to unfair, personal attacks.”

“I look forward to voting to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor this Fall.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.