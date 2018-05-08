U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the President announced that the United States will withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), otherwise known as the Iran Nuclear Deal:

“President Trump is right to abandon the Obama Administration’s bad deal. We know Iran has long thumbed its nose at the international community and has potentially violated this one-sided agreement. Any new agreement must prevent Iran from obtaining and employing weapons of mass destruction and be subject to Congressional scrutiny.”