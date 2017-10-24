U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today released the following statement after the Senate passed $36.5 billion in additional supplemental disaster relief funds:

“While these resources are critical for Americans recovering from recent hurricanes and wildfires, Texas will need significantly more relief as we recover and rebuild from Hurricane Harvey,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I appreciate the President’s renewed commitment to meeting our state’s long-term recovery needs, and I’ll continue to work with Governor Abbott and the Texas congressional delegation to help Texans in need.”