‘This is a big moment for American families and small businesses who are ready to turn the page on an Obama-era recovery that has been far too sluggish.’

‘Simplifying our nation’s tax code is the jumpstart our economy needs to bring jobs back and leave more money in the pockets of hardworking Texans.’

‘There’s still work to be done, but I’m grateful for the unified effort to get this over the goal line in the Senate.’

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today released the following statement after the Senate passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act:

“This is a big moment for American families and small businesses who are ready to turn the page on an Obama-era recovery that has been far too sluggish. Simplifying our nation’s tax code is the jumpstart our economy needs to bring jobs back and leave more money in the pockets of hardworking Texans.

“A family of four in Texas making the median income will see their taxes cut by thousands of dollars – money they can save or spend on what they want instead of handing it over to Washington. And for Texas small businesses this bill means less time trying to navigate the code and more time creating jobs.

“There’s still work to be done, but I’m grateful for the unified effort to get this over the goal line in the Senate. I look forward to getting tax reform to the President’s desk and deliver on promise of pro-growth tax reform for the American people.”