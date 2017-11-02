U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today released the following statement after Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives released their tax reform legislation:

“This proposal reflects our unified approach to simplifying our antiquated tax code for the first time since 1986, and I’m grateful for the steady leadership of my fellow Texan, Chairman Kevin Brady, to get to this point.”

“Their legislation marks the first step towards our goal of modernizing a tax code riddled with special interest giveaways to be simple and fair for all Americans. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the Senate Finance Committee as we finalize our bill to grow jobs and put more money back in the pockets of Texans.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.