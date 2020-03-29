Cornyn: Texas to Receive $237M Federal Grant for COVID-19 Response

WASHINGTON – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will receive a $236,756,360.44 federal grant to aid its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today. The funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the Robert T. Stafford Act, which grants authority for the federal government to assist in local disaster aid efforts.

“I know this is a time of serious uncertainty for both the physical and financial health of our families and our country, but I want to assure my constituents, the 29 million people that I’m privileged to represent in the State of Texas, that the federal government is working to provide the relief we can,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I commend the Trump Administration for prioritizing the health of Texans as well as local leaders in Texas working to fight this pandemic.”