Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) reiterated the importance of Republicans coming together to keep their promise to get rid of Obamacare.

“Throughout this process, what I’ve learned is that Senators have a lot of different ideas, and everybody has come to the table to try to help make this better.”

“Leader McConnell reiterated yesterday that our constituents are counting on us, and I can tell you, the 28 million Texans that I have the great privilege of representing are counting on me and Senator Cruz to do our part to come up with a solution.”

“It’s time to deliver, and my goal is to make sure we find a solution and get it to the President’s desk.”

“Eight million Americans are penalized by their own government, forced to pay a fine that could be used on coverage that might actually suit their needs.”

“This week is about keeping our promises, demonstrating that we can govern even, unfortunately, without the assistance of our democratic colleagues, and paving the way to tackle other important issues.”

“We’ll be hearing more about a possible solution and a way forward, something I call the ‘Freedom to Choose’ plan.”

