U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) toured the Federal Corrections Institute (FCI) – Seagoville and received briefings on the prison’s recidivism reduction programming, which prepares inmates for successful reentry into society, and the prison’s residential drug abuse treatment programming. Additionally, he heard from Texas-based recidivism reduction groups and visited with inmates. Sen. Cornyn was joined by Mark Inch, Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and representatives from the UNICOR, Unlocking DOORS Texas Reentry Network, The Potter’s House, Texas Offenders Reentry Initiative, Prison Fellowship, and Prison Entrepreneurship Program.

Earlier this week, Sen. Cornyn introduced the FIRST STEP Act, a bipartisan, bicameral bill that aims to reduce recidivism by rehabilitating low-risk offenders. Based on successful state-level reforms like those in Texas, it would expand recidivism-reduction programming, help prisons partner with faith-based and community-based organizations, allow certain inmates to earn credit toward time in pre-release custody, and improve correctional officer training.