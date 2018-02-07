‘I’m pleased, though, to announce the bill we’ll be voting on provides significant funding for disaster relief efforts around the country, and I applaud the House for taking the first step in December. And I appreciate Governor Abbott of Texas, as well as the Senate Appropriations Committee for working with us to help us strengthen the House bill.’

‘It’s simply been unacceptable to see the delay in getting the relief that they need to them. But now we have the chance to stand up finally in a bipartisan fashion and to show them not only that we remember what they’ve been through, but that more help is on the way.’

Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) urged his colleagues to support the budget agreement announced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), which will include funding for disaster relief, including Hurricane Harvey. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“I can’t describe adequately the outpouring of support we got from the President on down, through neighbors helping neighbors following Hurricane Harvey and its devastating impact on my state.”

“The House passed an $81 billion relief package at the end of last year, and here we are a couple of months later before we actually are acting on this disaster relief package. It’s long overdue. I’m pleased, though, to announce the bill we’ll be voting on provides significant funding for disaster relief efforts around the country, and I applaud the House for taking the first step in December. And I appreciate Governor Abbott of Texas, as well as the Senate Appropriations Committee for working with us to help us strengthen the House bill.”

“It’s simply been unacceptable to see the delay in getting the relief that they need to them. But now we have the chance to stand up finally in a bipartisan fashion and to show them not only that we remember what they’ve been through, but that more help is on the way. That’s why I’m urging all of my colleagues to support this agreement when we take it up.”