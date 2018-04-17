U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released a new video highlighting the positive impacts that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has had on Texans and small businesses in the state. The video features three small businesses that Sen. Cornyn recently spoke with who have benefited from the law – C.C. Creations in College Station, Southland Hardware in Houston, and Robinson’s Family Feed in Amarillo.
