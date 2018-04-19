.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) spoke today on the Senate floor and voted for U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-OK) to be the next NASA Administrator. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“Having a permanent administrator in place is important not just so the agency itself can function, but that so NASA can have an impact on our entire country. Having appropriate leadership means NASA could continue to benefit Texans who work there with jobs and opportunities to research, collaborate, and innovate across disciplines.”

“If we want to keep pushing toward that final frontier, our first step is to ensure that we have a strong administrator at helm, and that’s why I intend to vote to support the nomination this afternoon.”

