U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) voted to confirm Mike Pompeo as the next Secretary of State. Following the vote, Sen. Cornyn delivered remarks on the Senate floor in support of President Trump’s nominee. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“This is not a time for partisanship, for hyper partisanship, or for voting reflexively against everybody the President has proposed as a nominee.”

“The next Secretary of State will play a vital role in the negotiations in North Korea. In fact, as we know now, Mike Pompeo has already taken the initial steps laying the groundwork and the foundation for what we all hope will be a successful negotiation on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“So those are some of the reasons why I strongly supported Mike Pompeo’s nomination to lead the State Department, and I hope our colleagues will somehow find a way to overcome this reflexive opposition to everything the President has proposed and their hyper partisan response every time the President proposes either a nominee or some policy provision.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.