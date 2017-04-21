Smith County Administrator Leonardo Brown spoke to dozens of John Tyler High School seniors on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, educating them on essential skills for seeking and obtaining gainful employment.

Brown worked with the Tyler Organization of Men in an outreach effort at the John Tyler Graduating Senior Job Fair.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have a positive impact on the lives of the future leaders of our community,” Brown said. “Many people gave of their time and energy to help me, and I am glad to invest my time and energy into seeing that our young men and women get a kick start on their road to success!”

Brown gave a presentation to seven groups of students throughout the day. He talked about how to research the position they are seeking and the company, how to act and dress during a job interview, how to build a positive work history and work ethics in the job place.

Brown and a representative from the Tyler Police Department gave presentations to the students during their English classes. A job fair, for the students to fill out applications and conduct job interviews with several vendors, is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, 2017.