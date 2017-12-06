Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has been honored by the Texas Judicial Academy for going the extra mile to be prepared to handle his duties as county judge.

Judge Moran was inducted on November 16 as a Fellow in the Texas Judicial Academy during the 2017 Fall Judicial Education Session.

The Texas Judicial Academy, a partnership between the Texas Tech University School of Law and the Texas Association of Counties, recognizes judges who attain significant judicial education above that required by state law as Fellows each year.

The educational program of the Texas Judicial Academy is overseen by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and includes instruction by higher court judges, law school faculty as well as representatives of the Texas Probate College and the National Judicial College.