White House nominates three candidates for the Eastern District of Texas, one for Western District

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) today released the following statements after President Trump announced his intention to nominate Alan Albright to fill a judicial vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, and Cam Barker, Jeremy Kernodle, and Michael Truncale to fill judicial vacancies on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas:

“I was happy to recommend Jeremy, Cam, and Michael to be district court judges on the Eastern District of Texas, and Alan to be a district court judge on the Western District of Texas,” Sen. Cruz said. “All four of them have a proven record of excellence, professionalism, and public service. I commend the President for these nominations and urge my colleagues to quickly confirm them to the bench.”

“I was proud to recommend Alan Albright, Cam Barker, Jeremy Kernodle, and Michael Truncale to the President based on their legal acumen, experience in federal and state courts, and commitment to the rule of law,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Texas will be well-served with these distinguished Texans on the bench, and I look forward to working with Sen. Cruz and the rest of our colleagues to ensure their swift confirmation in the Senate.”

The Senators recommended all four nominees to President Trump following an extensive review and interview process of the candidate pool by the bipartisan Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee (FJEC). Sens. Cruz and Cornyn established the FJEC, a bipartisan panel of leading attorneys in Texas, to help identify the most qualified candidates to fill judicial vacancies. The panel reviewed applications, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations to the Senators, who interviewed individuals before making their recommendations to the President.

Cam Barker serves as Deputy Solicitor General in the Texas Attorney General’s Office. In that role, he argues appeals on behalf of the State of Texas in State and Federal courts, and he litigates and advises on other cases and matters of significance to Texas. He previously was a partner at Texas litigation boutique Yetter Coleman LLP, where he practiced commercial and intellectual property law. Before entering private practice, Mr. Barker served for four years in the criminal division of the United States Department of Justice, where he also served on detail to the Eastern District of Virginia as a Special Assistant United States Attorney. Earlier in his career, Mr. Barker served as a law clerk to Judge William C. Bryson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and to Judge John M. Walker, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Mr. Barker earned his B.S., summa cum laude, from Texas A&M University and his J.D., with highest honors, from the University of Texas School of Law.

Jeremy Kernodle is currently a partner at Haynes and Boone, LLP, where he founded and chairs the firm’s False Claims Act practice group and focuses on representing healthcare providers and government contractors in Federal courts throughout the country. Before entering private practice, Mr. Kernodle served as an attorney-advisor in the Office of Legal Counsel at the United States Department of Justice. Before that, Mr. Kernodle was an associate at Covington and Burling LLP in Washington, D.C., where his practice focused on complex commercial and appellate litigation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kernodle served as a law clerk to Judge Gerald Bard Tjoflat of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Mr. Kernodle earned his B.A. and B.B.A., both summa cum laude, from Harding University, and his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where he graduated first in his class.

Mike Truncale is a partner at Orgain Bell & Tucker, LLP, where he has handled a wide range of litigation matters, including products liability and commercial disputes, since joining the firm as an associate in 1985. During his time in private practice, Mr. Truncale has devoted considerable time to public service. Governor Perry appointed Mr. Truncale to serve a four-year term as a regent of the Texas State University System and Governor Abbott appointed him to serve a six-year term as a board member of the Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. Mr. Truncale is Board Certified in civil trial by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and is Board Certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He also has extensive experience in alternative dispute resolution, serving as a mediator in more than 2,000 cases in state and federal courts throughout Texas. Mr. Truncale received his B.B.A., magna cum laude, from Lamar University, his M.B.A. from the University of North Texas, and his J.D. from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

Judge Alan Albright is a partner in the Austin office of Bracewell LLP, where his practice focuses on a wide range of complex commercial and civil matters, with a particular emphasis on intellectual property and patent litigation. From 1992 to 1999, Judge Albright served as a United States Magistrate Judge in the Austin Division of the Western District of Texas. For several years, he also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas School of Law, where he taught trial advocacy, and in 2017, he was inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers. Judge Albright earned his B.A., with honors, from Trinity University and his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law, where he was a member of the Texas Law Review.