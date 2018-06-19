Sen. Ted Cruz challenged ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel to a one-on-one charity basketball game in Houston… and won!

The game raised over $80,000 — before the show even aired — for two Houston charities. Sen. Cruz raised money for Generation One, a private school for underprivileged children in Houston’s Third Ward. Kimmel was playing for Texas Children’s Hospital.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show aired a short, edited version on Monday night. The game was played at Texas Southern University on Saturday, June 16, at 5 p.m. CT.