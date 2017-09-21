Today, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings issued the following statement commending Howard University’s selection of Former FBI Director James Comey as their Opening Convocation Keynote Speaker this year and the 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy:

“Having served as both the Convocation Keynote Speaker and the Endowed Chair in Public Policy at Howard University, I am thrilled that James Comey will have the opportunity to engage the bright young minds of my alma mater in such a meaningful way. There is no comparison to the real world learning experience the students will gain from Mr. Comey’s years of leadership in public service along with his firsthand accounts of the challenging public policy issues currently facing our nation.”

The Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy was established by government and business leader Gwendolyn S. King and her husband, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Colbert I. King. The chair was established to provide students with access to leaders in public service who have developed and advanced public policy initiatives. Congressman Cummings served as the King Endowed Chair during the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 school years. He served as the Convocation Keynote Speaker in the fall of 2011.