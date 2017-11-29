The University of Texas at Tyler Announces Inaugural Scholars

The University of Texas at Tyler announces a new scholarship that acknowledges the need for more bilingual pharmacists in the East Texas workforce.

The CVS Health Foundation presented the university a check for $1,000 to fund two scholarships that will help pay tuition costs for selected Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy students.

“Bilingual pharmacists play a critical role in bridging language gaps in our community, and we are grateful for CVS Health Foundation’s leadership in helping bridge those gaps,” said Dr. Lane Brunner, Fisch College of Pharmacy founding dean.

The inaugural University of Texas at Tyler Fisch College of Pharmacy scholars are Antonio Gomez of Brownsboro and Sonia Moreno of Richmond. “We are excited for these student pharmacists who have demonstrated academic excellence as well as an interest in community pharmacy,” said Scott Lason, CVS Health senior adviser of enterprise pharmacist talent acquisition. “Their dedication to their education to become a pharmacist will support CVS Health’s purpose of helping people on their path to better health.” Venture partners with CVS Health Foundation are Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Business Alliance and Fisch College of Pharmacy Development Council.

