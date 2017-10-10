Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a permanent injunction and agreed final judgment of $40,000 against Dallas convenience store Hi Flamez and its owner, Mohamed Bakr, to stop the sale of dangerous synthetic cannabinoids. Hi Flamez was accused in January of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by selling synthetic pot to customers without informing them that the substances are both illegal and potentially hazardous to their health.

While conducting several undercover buys of synthetic pot from Hi Flamez, officers from the Narcotics Division of the Dallas Police Department found dozens of packages labeled as Scooby Snax, White Tiger, and Kush. All packages tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids, but neglected to disclose that the products’ ingredients included toxic synthetic chemicals with side effects including severe paranoia, psychotic episodes, violent delusions, kidney damage, suicidal thoughts and self-mutilation.

“My office will not stand by as the health and safety of Texans is endangered by drug peddlers looking for a quick buck,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The sale of dangerous, deadly drugs must be put to a stop. Businesses that sell synthetic drugs will not escape punishment.”

While synthetic drug packages may include a claim that the product is “legal for sale in all 50 states,” it is against the law in Texas to manufacture, deliver or possess a synthetic cannabinoid. Under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, manufacturers and distributors of synthetic cannabinoids can face civil penalties of up to $20,000 per violation. Since 2016, the Office of the Attorney General has achieved six judgments against persons and companies that marketed synthetic pot, either by trial or settlement, amounting in awards totaling more than $5 million. For more information, visit the attorney general office’s synthetic drugs section here: http://bit.ly/2fBhXUp.

To view a copy of the permanent injunction and final judgment click here: http://bit.ly/2ys5I7w