Tyler Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will celebrate 75 years of service to the Tyler community. To kickoff that celebration, the Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble of Dallas will be in town November 4, 2017 to conduct a dance workshop and stage production. The workshop is open to students of all ages. Students who want to participate must register in advance. This will be a wonderful opportunity to be empowered and inspired through dance. Registration for this powerful African Dance Workshop will be held on October 7, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delta Service Center, 700 N. Moore Tyler, TX. For more information, call Pam Erwin (903) 618-0104 or VaLita Waits (903) 592-7678.