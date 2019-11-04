Prior job experience: None as far as Law Enforcement
How do you feel when you put on your uniform each day? The uniform is a symbol of law enforcement. The rules of society by society. I wear it proudly.
People do not often understand how hard police officers work to keep the community safe. What inspired you to become a protector of the community and can you tell us any of daily risks you have experienced? I come from a long line of family members who have chosen Law Enforcement as a career path. I knew I wanted a career in Law Enforcement from early on. I started my career with the Longview Police Department in the summer of 1984 at the age of 23. I just celebrated 35 years this past July.
What is the misconception you have seen that the public have about police officers? I have seen policing evolve and change over the years. Some of those changes have been positive…some not so much. There are times I believe the public has an unrealistic view of Law Enforcement that is based on social media influence as well as Hollywood hype.
As a police officer, what do you want your legacy to be? I hope my specific career leaves the impression of fairness and a sense of enforcement of the law from the perspective of the intent of the law more than the letter of the law.
What was one of your toughest days on the job? I have been a violent crimes detective for the past 28 years. With that I have had too many occasions requiring me to speak with family about the death a loved one. That is never easy or pleasant and each incident takes away a little piece of you that is not replaceable.
How does your family feel about you being a police officer? I have been married to a wonderful woman for 33 plus years. She has been supportive in every step of my career and has encouraged me at every turn.
Police officers work long hours and the work is very stressful. How do you like to relax? I enjoy fishing, shooting, and yard work. I’m currently building a large wooden deck that is really testing my carpenter skills!
If you could go back in time and tell your younger self one thing, what would it be? As I near retirement, I see the value and importance of financial planning at an early age. Health is another area where hindsight is clearer than foresight. So, health and financial planning would be areas I would concentrate more on if I could go back in time.
In a time when pop culture encourages not co-operating with police officers, can you expand on the dangers this causes? A desire to stand against cooperating and assisting Law Enforcement is actually only hurting yourself in the big picture. Today you may be a witness…someone who could help their fellow man right a wrong. But tomorrow you may be that victim who needs the help from a witness.
As a champion of the community and symbol of justice, how can we as a community better support the police? The support of policing in a community is a two way street. Officers getting to know the citizens in their beat is huge to developing trust and a partnership. As a citizen, get involved in the Police Dept Ride Along Program as well as Citizens Police Academy and Citizens on Patrol program. School resource officers are is an amazing position to develop and nurture the relationship between Police and the youth of our city.
Do police officers really like donuts? Yepper…Donuts are mighty good! All in moderation….
Do you see the Cowboys going to Super Bowl? Based on the Cowboys performance the last couple weeks, I figure their trip to the Super Bowl will be as fans.
