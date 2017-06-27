Today, the Supreme Court of the United States announced its ruling in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia vs. Comer, holding that the government may not deny a generally available benefit on account of religious identity. After the ruling, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released the following statement:

“This decision marks a great day for the Constitution and sends a clear message that religious discrimination in any form cannot be tolerated in a society that values the First Amendment. We should all celebrate the fact that programs designed to help students will no longer be discriminated against by the government based solely on religious affiliation.”