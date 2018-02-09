Construction is officially underway on Dollar General’s newest distribution center in Longview, Texas. Located in Gregg County, the distribution center is expected to create approximately 400 new jobs at full capacity, as well as temporary construction positions to build the nearly 1,000,000-square-foot facility.

“Dollar General is excited to expand our supply chain and distribution operations in the Lone Star state with today’s announcement,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “This facility is expected to support Dollar General’s growing store count in Texas where we already operate more than 1,400 current locations and have complementary operations in San Antonio. We look forward to the facility helping better serve our customers with value and convenience, as well as creating career opportunities for approximately 400 future Dollar General employees.”

Dollar General plans to make the Longview distribution center the second facility in Texas. In 2014, Dollar General announced plans to build its first Texas distribution center in San Antonio, Texas. Located in Bexar County, that facility celebrated its grand opening in 2016.

Dollar General selected Clayco as the project’s official general contractor, Leo A. Daly as the architectural engineering firm and Elan Design as the civil engineering firm.

When fully operational, the facility is expected to supply products to approximately 1,000 Dollar General stores throughout Texas and the southeastern states that Dollar General serves. In Texas alone, Dollar General currently operates approximately 1,400 stores with more than 12,000 employees.

Dollar General takes a number of factors into consideration when choosing distribution centers including its location, its proximity to Dollar General stores, its local business environment and workforce and the availability of local and state economic incentives, among many others.

Dollar General’s 15 other distribution centers are located in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas (San Antonio), Virginia, Wisconsin. The Company is also under construction on a distribution center in Amsterdam, New York.