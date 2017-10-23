Susan Doty has been named president of the National Association of Economic Educators.

She recently was sworn in and received the official gavel at the 56th Annual Financial Literacy and Economic Education Conference held in Brooklyn, New York.

Serving The University of Texas at Tyler since 2009, Doty is a senior lecturer in economics in the Department of Social Sciences. She also directs the Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to share best practices for teaching economics and personal finance with my colleagues from around the country. Serving nationally allows me to bring greater resources to my students at The University of Texas at Tyler and to the K-12 teachers I work with throughout Texas,” Doty said.

Doty has served on the NAEE Executive Committee since 2012 in various positions including university center representative, professional development committee liaison, strategic planning committee chair, and most recently, president-elect. NAEE is a professional association with the mission to advance economic education and financial literacy.

A teaching fellow for the UT System Academy of Distinguished Teachers and a founding fellow and president-elect of The University of Texas at Tyler Academy of Distinguished Teachers, Doty is a 2015 UT System Board of Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award recipient.