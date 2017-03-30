Live music will once again fill Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview as “Downtown Live” returns for the spring season with eight concerts showcasing a variety of local and regional bands. For the first time, bands will utilize the newly constructed stage at Heritage Plaza, which was recently constructed following contributions from the nonprofit One Hundred Acres of Heritage and the City of Longview. In addition to the concerts, Downtown Live also features food trucks, local vendors, and beverages available for purchase.

The concert series will be held on Fridays from March 24 – May 19, with the exception of Good Friday on April 14. The event is scheduled from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. with music beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. each night. All concerts will be held at Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St.

The free music series is produced in the Spring and Fall each year by the nonprofit One Hundred Acres of Heritage as part of the Longview Main Street program. According to One Hundred Acres of Heritage board chair Gary Ford, “Over the last several years, the Longview community has shown great support for the Downtown Live music series, so we’ve been able to continue to expand. Originally, we were doing four concerts per season, then we expanded to six and seven per season last year, and this Spring we’ve got eight concerts planned. We’re also really excited that we were able to add a stage to the plaza. There is a lot of momentum happening in downtown Longview right now, so we encourage people to join us for the concerts and come check out all the other businesses and activities in downtown.”

For more information, please visit Facebook.com/LongviewMainStreet and Facebook.com/DowntownLongview or contact City of Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien at 903-239-5538.

Spring 2017 Downtown Live Schedule:

March 31 The Mansion Family (Roots Rock, funky Southern Jam band)

April 7 Lady Chazz and The Tramps (Pop, Rock, R&B, Soul, Oldies)

April 21 Dagnabbit (Country / Rock musical montage)

April 28 Shinebox (Blues, Rock)

May 5 Leap of Faith (Acoustic trio with tight harmonies and blended musical genres)

May 12 The Social Cub (Party dance band)

May 19 The Tuxedo Cats (Rock, Country, blues, Jazz, R&B)