Holiday decorations, miniature trains, reenactors in period costumes, carolers, special exhibits and more will be available free to the public on Dec. 7 as the Downtown Tyler museums and cultural facilities, including two new participating sites, hold their 10th Annual Holiday Open House from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Goodman-LeGrand Museum, Cotton Belt Depot, Innovation Pipeline, Discovery Science Place, Gallery Main Street, the Smith County Historical Society, Tyler Public Library and the McClendon House will open their doors to the public in celebration of the holiday season. Each facility will feature its own special exhibits and activities during the event. All participating facilities will be easy to spot as eight-foot-tall illuminated snowmen will be at each site.

The Goodman-LeGrand Museum at 624 N. Broadway will be decked out in period décor and graced by Christmas Belles. Carolers will perform, and refreshments will be served.

The Cotton Belt Depot at 210 E. Oakwood will have its traditional display of antique and miniature rail exhibits at the Train Museum. Refreshments will be provided.

Just across the street from the depot is the Innovation Pipeline at 217 E. Oakwood. This City of Tyler facility will join the open house for the first time with demonstrations of the equipment and training available to users, as well as refreshments.

Discovery Science Place at 308 N. Broadway will have all main galleries open for families to enjoy, plus music, a hands-on mini experiment that allows children to create home instant “snow,” and apple cider.

Gallery Main Street at 110 W. Erwin will offer refreshments for all, and visitors will have the opportunity to see the gallery’s current exhibit, “Heavy Metal.” The Open House will be the first opportunity for the public to purchase the latest edition of Tyler Main Street’s Christmas ornament series. This year’s gold-plated brass ornament features the Goodman-LeGrand home. A limited number of ornaments from 2015 and 2016 are available at $15 each. A set of three ornaments, one from each year, is available for $40.

The gallery will also feature a new Downtown Tyler Art and Maker Market. This mini gift market at the gallery offers gift items for purchase. Artists, artisans and makers from the area submitted their work for inclusion in the market, which features hand-made, original items suitable for gift-giving. The market will be open until January.

Smith County Historical Society at 125 S. College will serve refreshments and offer visitors the opportunity to see a new exhibit on World War I. A gift shop will be available as well.

The McClendon House at 806 W. Houston will provide a glimpse into Christmases past in Tyler. The event will include tours of the home with docents in each room to provide information, plus other activities.

The Tyler Public Library at 201 S. College will join this year’s open house with crafts for kids and teens in the lobby from 4 to 7 p.m.

“This museums event is always extremely popular,” said Beverly Abell of the City of Tyler’s Main Street Department. “One of Downtown Tyler’s best-kept secrets is the marvelous array of museums and cultural facilities we have in the heart of the city, and this event is one way we can share these treasures with the public.”

In addition, Liberty Hall will show one of its most popular movies of the year, “White Christmas,” at 7 p.m. A ticket is required to see the movie; tickets may be purchased online at www.LibertyTyler.com.

For more information, call the Tyler Main Street office at (903) 593-6905 or email GalleryMainStreet@tylertexas.com.