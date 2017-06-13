Ticket sales have begun for the fourth annual Downtown Tyler Wine Swirl, which is slated for Saturday, June 24 from 6 to 10 p.m.

“Even though the event is not until June 24, more than half of the 500 tickets available have been sold,” said Beverly Abell of the City of Tyler Main Street Department. “Wine Swirl tickets have sold out prior to the beginning of the event every year so far. I am sure people are buying early to make sure they are able to attend.”

At a wine swirl, participants report to a central site (the T.B. Butler Plaza) to pick up a plate, glass and information on Swirl sites. Restaurants and wineries are located in various buildings around the Downtown area. Ticket-holders are able to stroll from site to site while samplings tastes of wine and food. More than 20 restaurants and wineries will participate.

“This year will feature new wineries and eateries and, of course, all the crowd favorites will also be present,” Abell said.

The Swirl will also host live entertainment, music, art and more.

“This year we are revamping the process of checking in so patrons don’t have to wait to start tasting,” Abell said.

Ticket-holders will be able to pick up their Swirl glasses, plates and site passes at Gallery Main Street Thursday and Friday, June 22 and 23, so they can start “swirling” as soon as they arrive on Saturday the 24.

“On event day, the registration area will be moved from Gallery Main Street to the T.B. Butler Plaza, which allows for more room and the ability to get guests ready to enjoy in a more speedy fashion,” Abell said.

Tickets are $50 each, and net proceeds help fund the City of Tyler Main Street, which has the obligation of fundraising much of its budget. Purchases may be made online via a link found at www.TylerWineSwirl.com.