The Downtown Wine Swirl is pleased to announce the winner of this year’s art print contest. “I’ll Have a Glass” from artist Dennis Carson is the winner. This is the second win in a row for him. Carson’s work has been recreated as a print that will be available for purchased at the Wine Swirl for $20 each.

The Downtown Tyler Wine Swirl, set for Saturday, June 24, is an event that showcases Texas vineyards and wines and locally owned restaurants. Ticket-holders will be able to “swirl” from site to site downtown to sample food and wine while enjoying live entertainment and art.

Artists were invited to submit images of their artwork in a contest to select a work of art to be reproduced for the print. Carson will receive a $250 prize and the honor of having his work represent the Wine Swirl.

In addition, volunteers are needed to serve as door hosts, check-in managers, set-up team members and more. Those interested in signing up can find more information at TylerWineSwirl.com.

“An event such as the Wine Swirl needs a team of great volunteers to make it a success,” said Beverly Abell of the City of Tyler Main Street Department. “We are fortunate to be able to work with some of the finest volunteers to be found, and we are counting on their help to make the Swirl happen again this year.”

Abell noted that the Swirl will go on, rain or shine.

The Tyler Wine Swirl is a fundraiser. Main Street is a City of Tyler department and a large part of the department’s budget comes through fundraising projects.

Those who want more information should go to www.TylerWineSwirl.com or call Gallery Main Street at (903) 593-6905.